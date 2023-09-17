Mobile internet temporarily suspended in Haryana's Nuh till September 19

In an order issued in Chandigarh on Sunday evening, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad said, "Mobile internet and bulk SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) have been suspended "to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities".

The mobile internet and bulk SMS services shall remain suspended in Nuh from 6 pm of September 17 till 11:59 pm of September 19, according to the order.

Hours after Congress MLA Mamman Khan was arrested in connection with the July 31 communal violence in Haryana's Nuh district, the Haryana government had ordered suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh for two days on Friday.

The fresh order was "issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh in the state of Haryana and shall be in force with effect from September 17 (1800 hrs) to September 19 (2359 hrs)".

Earlier, police in Nuh had said the violence had occurred at mainly three to four places in the district.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya said during the investigation into the incidents of violence that took place around the Barkali Chowk in Nagina, some accused were interrogated and "the MLA's name came to the fore".