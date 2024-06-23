SC to hear on June 24 Haryana's plea against quashing of extra marks policy

It had ruled that no state can restrict employment to its own residents alone by allowing the benefit of 5 per cent weightage in marks and said, "The respondents (state government) have created an artificial classification to the similarly situated candidates applying for the post."

The high court had further said, "While principally we agree that the state has to follow the provisions which are for the welfare of the people, but they cannot create an artificial classification which results in discrimination between similarly placed persons. All candidates who apply for the post are equally entitled to selection based on the common examination conducted for all." The verdict criticised the state government for the policy and said that it has conducted the entire selection in a "wholly slipshod manner".