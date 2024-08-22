Supreme Court to form permanent committee to solve farmers' grievances; asks Punjab, Haryana to clear Shambhu border

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan asked Punjab and Haryana governments to continue their meetings with farmers in their efforts to persuade them to clear the blockade, where they continued to hold sit-in since February 13 over their various demands including legal guarantee for minimum support price for their produce.

The court asked both the state to submit the plan of action and outcome before it.

It fixed the matter for further hearing on September 2.

During the hearing, the Punjab government told the court that in compliance with the August 12 order of the apex court, they held a meeting with the protesting farmers in which they had agreed to partially open the blocked highway.

The bench extended its earlier order of status quo at the Shambhu border near Ambala.

The court also granted liberty to the Punjab government to suggest more names for the composition of the committee within three days.

"The status quo be maintained at the Shambhu border near Ambala, till further hearing," the bench said.

On August 12, the Supreme Court directed the DGPs of Punjab, and Haryana to meet in a week along with the Superintendent of Police of adjoining districts for partial reopening of roads at Shambhu border near Ambala to facilitate the movement of ambulances, essential services and local commuters.

On August 2, the Supreme Court on had asked Haryana and Punjab governments to suggest possible names of neutral and eminent persons to be part of a committee to resolve the issue of farmers.

The Haryana government filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the July 10 order by the Punjab and Haryana high court order to remove within a week the barricading at the Shambhu border near Ambala.