india haryana

'The Sabarmati Report' declared tax-free in Haryana: CM Nayab Saini

Other BJP-ruled states Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have already given tax-free status to the film, which hit theatres on November 15.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 01:03 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 01:03 IST
India NewsHaryanaNayab Singh Saini

