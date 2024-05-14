Two held in Gurugram blind murder case of 45-yr-old man

Gurugram: Solving a blind murder case, the Gurugram police have arrested two men for the alleged murder of a 45-year-old man whose body was found near a canal here a week ago, officials said on Tuesday.

The body of the deceased, identified as Inder Sahni, was found near Chandu canal on May 7 and his family believed that he died after drowning, the police said.

However, the postmortem report revealed that Sahni had died due to strangulation, following which an FIR was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hiding evidence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Rajendra Park police station, they said.

Investigation into the matter led the police to two suspects -- Sahdev Chaddha (26) and Dinesh (23) -- who are friends. Their car was spotted in a CCTV footage of the area from the day and time the incident took place.