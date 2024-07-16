'Has Modi told Rajnath no one has died?': Subramanian Swamy slams Defence Minister, PM on Doda attacks

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has been sharpening his attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi of late, which have been fuelled by the terrorist attack in Doda that has left four Army officials, including a major and a police personnel, dead.

In a post on social media platform X, Swamy said, "Our Defence Minister and a decent man, Rajnath says that he is sad that so many army jawans have been killed. Then, what will he do? Has Modi told him “koi bahar se aaya nahin aur koi yanha marra nahin”. Attahe (therefore)? Vishram?"

The "koi bahar se aaya nahin" reference is likely a jibe at Modi's statement in 2020 that no one had intruded into India's territory during the China-India faceoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).