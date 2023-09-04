Hate speeches: Supreme Court adjourns to October 3 Brinda Karat's plea for FIR against BJP's Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma

On June 13 last year, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the petition filed by CPI(M) leaders Karat and KM Tiwari against the two BJP MPs for their alleged hate speeches.

The high court had refused to interfere with the trial court's order, saying under the law sanction is required to be obtained from the competent authority for registration of FIR in the present facts. The petitioners had claimed in their complaint before the trial court that Thakur and Verma had sought to 'incite people as a result of which three incidents of firing took place at two different protest sites in Delhi'.