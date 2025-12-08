Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Have decided to move on': Palash Muchhal calls off wedding with Smriti Mandhana, warns legal action against rumours

In response to numerous theories and multiple source-based stories that targeted him with allegations of infidelity, Palash Muchhal has finally spoken out, defending his image.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 06:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Screenshot of Palash Muchhal's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Palash Muchhal's Instagram story.

Credit: Instagram/@palash_muchhal

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 06:46 IST
Entertainment NewsCricket newsweddingSmriti MandhanaIndependent music

Follow us on :

Follow Us