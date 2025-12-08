<p>After a period of intense social media speculation, music composer Palash Muchhal has confirmed that the wedding to star Indian cricketer and vice-captain <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/smriti-mandhana">Smriti Mandhana</a> is definitively called off. He confirmed the end of the engagement, a decision that was also announced by Smriti Mandhana in her separate statement on Sunday afternoon.</p><p>Taking to Instagram Stories, Palash wrote, “It's been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It's the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs.”</p>.<p>“I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand. While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content," the statement further read.</p><p>'Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time,' the post concluded.</p><p>In response to numerous theories and multiple source-based stories that targeted him with allegations of infidelity, Palash Muchhal has spoken out defending his image. Through his statement, he sent a clear warning, confirming that his team will be taking strict legal action against individuals spreading such false and defamatory content.</p><p>His post comes days after his sister, singer Palak, reacted to the delay in Palash and Smriti's wedding. She had said, "I think the families have been through a very tough time. Like you just said, I would just want to repeat that we would like to believe in positivity at this time. We would like to spread positivity as much as we can. We are also trying to stay strong." </p><p><strong>For the unversed</strong></p><p>The wedding ceremony between Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal was initially scheduled for November 23 but had to be postponed due to a family medical emergency. Mandhana's father, Shriniwas, was taken to the hospital due to a heart condition.</p>