Have no fear in saying 'I'm on medication': Karan Johar on his battle with anxiety

The filmmaker said most of the moments in the show are unscripted and him opening up about his anxiety was something that he felt he needed to share.

"I feel a lot of us, as public figures, go through things, and if you touch on those topics, you are empowering many others to speak about it. I feel I’ve been, in 2016, in a phase where I discovered I was going through anxiety. You get better and it does come back sometimes, it came back again in the beginning of this year. What you do is you address it, and the first thing is you acknowledge it,” Johar said.