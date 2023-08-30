Have not yet decided on joining I.N.D.I.A, says Maharashtra farmer leader Raju Shetti

Even as the strength of I.N.D.I.A is seeing an increase, Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana (SSS) founder and veteran farmers' leader Raju Shetti made it clear that his party has not yet taken a call on joining the nationwide Opposition bloc which is taking on the BJP-led NDA.
"We have not made a decision yet," Shetti told DH on Wednesday evening.
However, he said that a few days ago, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole spoke to him and invited him to join the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A.
Shetti, who is a former MP from Hatkanangale in Kolhapur district, said: "We are opposed to the BJP, however, that does not mean that we are part of I.N.D.I.A. We have not taken a decision yet."
Once Shetti was part of the BJP-led NDA, however, he came out of the fold of the saffron party in 2017.
In 2019, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi was formed, he supported the anti-BJP front, however, he had severed ties with it.