Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Have not yet decided on joining I.N.D.I.A, says Maharashtra farmer leader Raju Shetti

However, he said that a few days ago, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole spoke to him and invited him to join the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A.
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 18:28 IST

Follow Us

Even as the strength of I.N.D.I.A is seeing an increase, Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana (SSS) founder and veteran farmers' leader Raju Shetti made it clear that his party has not yet taken a call on joining the nationwide Opposition bloc which is taking on the BJP-led NDA.

"We have not made a decision yet," Shetti told DH on Wednesday evening. 

However, he said that a few days ago, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole spoke to him and invited him to join the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A. 

Shetti, who is a former MP from Hatkanangale in Kolhapur district, said: "We are opposed to the BJP, however, that does not mean that we are part of I.N.D.I.A. We have not taken a decision yet." 

Once Shetti was part of the BJP-led NDA, however, he came out of the fold of the saffron party in 2017.

In 2019, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi was formed, he supported the anti-BJP front, however, he had severed ties with it. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 August 2023, 18:28 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraRaju ShettiI.N.D.I.A

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT