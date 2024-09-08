Health ministry starts registration of hand transplantation patients

The registration will be accepted in the national registry maintained by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), which falls under the agies of the Union Health Ministry. "Establishment of a registry and pan-India allocation of hands on a priority basis will give boost to the donation as well as the proper utilisation of the donated hands," said Dr Subramania Iyer, Professor and Chairman, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and Head and Neck Surgery, Amrita Hospitals and School of Medicine, Kochi.