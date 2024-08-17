Doctor rape-murder: Centre to constitute committee for suggestions on safety of healthcare professionals

Representatives of all stakeholders including the state governments will be invited to share their suggestions with the committee.

The Ministry requested the agitating doctors to resume their duties in the larger public interest and in view of the rising cases of Dengue and Malaria.

Dengue cases in Bengaluru crossed 10,000 on Friday, with 10,039 cases, according to the state health department’s dengue bulletin. The state in total recorded 22,126 positive dengue cases with 249 patients hospitalised.

Healthcare professionals across the country have been staging protests over the rape-murder of a woman doctor at a hospital in Kolkata.