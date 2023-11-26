Centre to review preparedness measures against respiratory illnesses amid public health situation in China

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday said it has decided to proactively review preparedness measures against respiratory illnesses in view of emerging public health situation in China.
It advised states and Union territories to immediately review public health and hospital preparedness measures.
All States/UTs to implement ‘Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of Covid-19’, the ministry said, adding that the trends of ILI/SARI will be closely monitored by District and State surveillance.
The ministry said that the increase in the illness was predominantly due to usual causes like Influenza, Mycoplasma Pneumonia, SARS-CoV-2, and that they were closely monitoring the situation.
It also said there was no need for alarm.
More details to follow...