Centre to review preparedness measures against respiratory illnesses amid public health situation in China

All States/UTs to implement ‘Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of Covid-19’, the ministry said, adding that the trends of ILI/SARI will be closely monitored by District and State surveillance.

The ministry said that the increase in the illness was predominantly due to usual causes like Influenza, Mycoplasma Pneumonia, SARS-CoV-2, and that they were closely monitoring the situation.

It also said there was no need for alarm.

More details to follow...