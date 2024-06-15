'Hi friends, from #Melodi': Italian PM's video with PM Modi takes social media by storm

They also discussed important regional and global issues and agreed to strengthen cooperation in global fora and multilateral initiatives, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, it said.

Meanwhile, Meloni's post on Instagram took social media by storm with users left guessing about the duo's friendship.

While one user said: "It's official now", another called Modi's Italian counterpart "Bhabhi(sister-in-law)".

The hashtag Melodi that Meloni used in her recent post was all over social media last year after Italy's Prime Minister posted a picture on social media with PM Modi, captioning it “Good friends at COP28 #Melodi”.

Modi too had reacted to the viral selfie his Italian counterpart took with him saying, "meeting friends is always a delight".

Soon after this, the internet was abuzz with rumours of Modi and Meloni's friendship.

In March last year, the Italian PM had called Modi the "most loved leader around the world".