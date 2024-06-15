'Hi friends, from #Melodi': Italian PM's video with PM Modi takes social media by storm

Social media is abuzz with rumours after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday posted a selfie video of her and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption: "Hi friends, from #Melodi".
The two leaders met on Friday towards the end of Prime Minister Modi's day-long visit to Apulia, southern Italy, during which he thanked the Italian Prime Minister for the invitation to attend the G7 Summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni have reviewed the progress of the bilateral strategic partnership and agreed to strengthen cooperation in global fora and multilateral initiatives, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.
They also discussed important regional and global issues and agreed to strengthen cooperation in global fora and multilateral initiatives, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, it said.
Meanwhile, Meloni's post on Instagram took social media by storm with users left guessing about the duo's friendship.
While one user said: "It's official now", another called Modi's Italian counterpart "Bhabhi(sister-in-law)".
The hashtag Melodi that Meloni used in her recent post was all over social media last year after Italy's Prime Minister posted a picture on social media with PM Modi, captioning it “Good friends at COP28 #Melodi”.
Modi too had reacted to the viral selfie his Italian counterpart took with him saying, "meeting friends is always a delight".
Soon after this, the internet was abuzz with rumours of Modi and Meloni's friendship.
In March last year, the Italian PM had called Modi the "most loved leader around the world".
