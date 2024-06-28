High drama in Rajya Sabha: War of words between Dhankhar & Kharge as Congress MP collapses during NEET protest

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, the head of ruling BJP’s ally JD(S), intervened during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address to target the Opposition, asking how can the government fix responsibility when the investigations are on.

As soon as the Chairman refused to entertain 22 notices, including 11 submitted by Trinamool Congress, seeking suspension of business to discuss NEET, the Opposition MPs were on their feet shouting slogans. Soon, they entered the Well of the House even as Dhankhar adjourned the House till 12 noon saying they could speak about it during the debate.

When the House re-assembled, Deputy Chairman Harivansh called BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi to move the Motion of Thanks while the Opposition continued to protest. In the midst of Trivedi’s speech, Gowda conveyed to the Chair that he would like to talk.

Emphasising that he did not want to take sides, he said he did not understand how senior Opposition leaders go on attacking the government when only a probe can fix responsibility and only then they can debate. He appealed to the Opposition to allow debate and said, “the Education Minister cannot fix responsibility now” but the protesters did not relent.