Himachal Pradesh by-polls: 15 candidates left in fray after nomination scrutiny

Shimla: Fifteen candidates are left in fray for the by-elections in three assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh after the scrutiny of nomination papers, the state election department said on Monday.

The three assembly seats -- Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh -- fell vacant after the resignation of three Independent MLAs who had voted for the BJP candidate in Rajya Sabha elections held in February and later joined the party.

In a statement issued, the election department said after the scrutiny, five candidates are now in the fray in Dehra, four in Hamirpur and six in Nalagarh.