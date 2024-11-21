Home
himachal pradesh

16 drug peddlers linked to Shahi Mahatma gang held in Himachal

The accused drug peddlers were working for Shahi Negi alias Shahi Mahatma, the kingpin of a drug racket operating mainly in the upper Shimla regions, including Rohru, Jubbal, Kotkhai and Chirgaon.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 16:58 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 16:58 IST
India NewsCrimeHimachal PradeshArrestdrug peddlers

