Congress Mandi candidate Vikramaditya Singh challenges BJP's Kangana Ranaut for open debate

While addressing a press conference, Singh said, "Ours is a healthy democracy...she should take part in a debate and tell the people about her vision. I will also tell the people about the work which I have done for Mandi as well as my vision for the constituency."

He also hit out at the actor over her speeches in poll meetings and said that whenever she goes, she has only one agenda and that is to keep on repeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name.