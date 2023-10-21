First religious circuit bus from Dharamshala to Chintpurni-Jawalamukhi launched in Himachal

The bus service would start from Dharamshala at 8 am, reach Chintpurni Mata Temple at 10:30 am, Jawalamukhi Temple at 2 pm and will be back to Dharamshala at 5:30 pm. The booking window was opened on Thursday. The day-long tour in the 3X2 AC bus would cost Rs 400 per person and would facilitate darshan in Jawalamukhi and 'sugam darshan' at Chintpurni. Under the Sugam Darshan Pranali, a pass is issued to a person for Rs 220 for VIP darshan, which implies they don't have to stand in the queue for darshan. A maximum of 500 such passes are issued in a day.