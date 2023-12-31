JOIN US
Have not received invitation from Ayodhya so far: Himachal CM Sukhu

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Sonia Gandhi have been invited to the consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22. They party is yet to take a call on the invitation.
Last Updated 31 December 2023, 14:11 IST

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said he has not received an invitation so far to attend the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22.

The Congress leader said Lord Ram is the centre of 'our 'aastha' (faith) and we would follow the path shown by him'.

'So far no invitation has been received from Ayodhya, but whether we get an invitation or not, Lord Ram is the centre of our aastha (faith) and we would follow the path shown by him,' he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Sonia Gandhi have been invited to the consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22. They party is yet to take a call on the invitation.

(Published 31 December 2023, 14:11 IST)
