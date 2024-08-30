Himachal: Death toll in Samej cloudburst rises to 21 after recovery of missing girl's body

The body, which appeared to be that of a 14- or 15-year-old girl, was in a severely mutilated condition and has been sent for postmortem, the officials said.

A total of 21 bodies have been found so far in the search operation that was launched to find 36 missing persons in the Samej tragedy, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Anupam Kashyap said.

"The search operation is ongoing under the leadership of the police," he said.