Himachal flashfloods: 30 missing in Rampur alone, families face harrowing time

A resident of Kullu’s Malana village, Maini Devi (32) said, “Around 3 am, there was a huge sound from the Malana Dam site downstream and in the morning we got to know that it was breached.” Mohan Lal Kaptiya, Pradhan of Sarpara Panchayat under which Samej falls, claimed that about 29-30 houses, primary health centre and school had been washed away in the flash floods.