Himachal govt issues new mineral policy to curb illegal mining

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has approved a Mineral Policy-2024 in order to curb illegal mining and boost revenue, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.

The policy advocates use of scientific and mechanical techniques for extraction of mineral wealth, while preserving the ecology, he said in a statement.

"The Mineral Policy-2024 would promote sustainable mining practices and increase employment opportunities for the people of the State," Sukhu said.