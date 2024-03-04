Himachal political crisis: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu mum on stability of Congress govt

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who has been reiterating for the past few days that the government is stable and would complete its five-year-term, on Monday refused to comment on his regime's stability.

When asked the opposition leaders are saying that this government is unstable and will fall soon, Sukhu attempted to divert from the question and told the media to ask this to the BJP leaders.

The chief minister was talking to the media after flagging off the River Rafting Championship from here.