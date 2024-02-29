JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

LIVE
Himachal Political Crisis: Have offered resignation but CM Sukhu has not accepted it, says Vikramaditya Singh

The Congress scrambled Wednesday to save its government in Himachal Pradesh, amid dramatic developments that included suspension of 15 BJP MLAs by the Speaker and a resignation offer by high-profile minister Vikramaditya Singh. The turbulence in Himachal was triggered by Tuesday’s cross-voting by six Congress MLAs in the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat from Himachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Sukhu dismissed speculation that he was resigning. "Neither the high command, nor anyone else has asked me for resignation," Sukhu told. For latest updates on the political pot brewing in Himachal, stay tuned to DH!
Last Updated 29 February 2024, 03:25 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:2329 Feb 2024

Himachal Speaker reserves order on party's petition to disqualify 6 rebel MLAs

02:2329 Feb 2024

Congress confronts Khattar govt on MoU with Rajasthan on Yamuna water sharing

02:2329 Feb 2024

Himachal crisis: Speaker suspends 15 BJP MLAs, minister Vikramaditya Singh announces 'resignation'

03:2529 Feb 2024

The Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Kuldeep Singh Pathania likely to pronounce the order on the future of 6 defected Congress MLAs today around 11 am

The petition was filed by Congress MLA and parliamentary affairs Minister Harsh Wardhan Chauhan under anti-defection law for disqualification of the 6.

02:2329 Feb 2024

Himachal Speaker reserves order on party's petition to disqualify 6 rebel MLAs

Himachal Pradesh Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Wednesday reserved his order on a Congress petition seeking disqualification of six party MLAs who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha election. The six MLAs also face the possibility of disqualification on another count.

02:2329 Feb 2024

Congress confronts Khattar govt on MoU with Rajasthan on Yamuna water sharing

Congress on Wednesday confronted the M L Khattar government on the MoU signed with the Rajasthan government on the Yamuna water sharing issue and even staged a walkout in the Assembly over it.

The ruling BJP defended the MoU saying it is aimed only to address the challenges posed by surplus rain water and that the state's interests were protected.

02:2329 Feb 2024

Himachal crisis: Speaker suspends 15 BJP MLAs, minister Vikramaditya Singh announces 'resignation'

The Congress scrambled Wednesday to save its government in Himachal Pradesh, amid dramatic developments that included suspension of 15 BJP MLAs by the Speaker and a resignation offer by high-profile minister Vikramaditya Singh. Singh, who is the son of Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh, said in the morning that he is submitting his resignation from council of ministers but hours later softened his stand.

(Published 29 February 2024, 02:25 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsD K ShivakumarHimachal PradeshSukhvinder Singh SukhuJairam ThakurBhupinder Singh HoodaBreaking news

Follow us on