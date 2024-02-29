Himachal Political Crisis: Have offered resignation but CM Sukhu has not accepted it, says Vikramaditya Singh
The Congress scrambled Wednesday to save its government in Himachal Pradesh, amid dramatic developments that included suspension of 15 BJP MLAs by the Speaker and a resignation offer by high-profile minister Vikramaditya Singh. The turbulence in Himachal was triggered by Tuesday’s cross-voting by six Congress MLAs in the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat from Himachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Sukhu dismissed speculation that he was resigning. "Neither the high command, nor anyone else has asked me for resignation," Sukhu told. For latest updates on the political pot brewing in Himachal, stay tuned to DH!
Last Updated 29 February 2024, 03:25 IST
Highlights
02:2329 Feb 2024
Himachal Speaker reserves order on party's petition to disqualify 6 rebel MLAs
02:2329 Feb 2024
Congress confronts Khattar govt on MoU with Rajasthan on Yamuna water sharing
02:2329 Feb 2024
Himachal crisis: Speaker suspends 15 BJP MLAs, minister Vikramaditya Singh announces 'resignation'
The Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Kuldeep Singh Pathania likely to pronounce the order on the future of 6 defected Congress MLAs today around 11 am
The petition was filed by Congress MLA and parliamentary affairs Minister Harsh Wardhan Chauhan under anti-defection law for disqualification of the 6.
Himachal Speaker reserves order on party's petition to disqualify 6 rebel MLAs
Himachal Pradesh Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Wednesday reserved his order on a Congress petition seeking disqualification of six party MLAs who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha election. The six MLAs also face the possibility of disqualification on another count.
Congress confronts Khattar govt on MoU with Rajasthan on Yamuna water sharing
Congress on Wednesday confronted the M L Khattar government on the MoU signed with the Rajasthan government on the Yamuna water sharing issue and even staged a walkout in the Assembly over it.
The ruling BJP defended the MoU saying it is aimed only to address the challenges posed by surplus rain water and that the state's interests were protected.
Himachal crisis: Speaker suspends 15 BJP MLAs, minister Vikramaditya Singh announces 'resignation'
The Congress scrambled Wednesday to save its government in Himachal Pradesh, amid dramatic developments that included suspension of 15 BJP MLAs by the Speaker and a resignation offer by high-profile minister Vikramaditya Singh. Singh, who is the son of Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh, said in the morning that he is submitting his resignation from council of ministers but hours later softened his stand.
(Published 29 February 2024, 02:25 IST)