Himachal witnesses third driest October in 123 years

As per the data, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kullu and Chamba received 100 per cent deficient rain, Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti 99 per cent, Kinnaur 98 per cent, Kangra 94 per cent, Mandi 83 per cent, and Una 54 per cent in the month of October.