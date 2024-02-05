JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

HP driver killed, tourist from Tamil Nadu feared drowned as car fell into river in Kinnaur

Police said that the accident occurred on Sunday when the car carrying three people, including two tourists from Tamil Nadu, fell 200 metres down into the river after the driver lost control over the vehicle.
Last Updated 05 February 2024, 07:09 IST

Follow Us

Shimla: A driver was killed while a tourist from Tamil Nadu is feared drowned as their vehicle fell into Satluj River near Pangi Nallah in Himachal's Kinnaur district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday when the car carrying three people, including two tourists from Tamil Nadu, fell 200 metres down into the river after the driver lost control over the vehicle, they said.

The tourists were on their way from Lahaul and Spiti’s Kaza to Shimla, police said.

The driver, Kaza residen Tanjeev, and a tourist were swept away in the river while the other passenger Gopinath fell on the side and sustained injuries. He has been referred to a hospital in Shimla, they said.

Tanjeev’s body has been recovered while search operations are underway to trace the missing tourist, DSP Headquarters Naveen Jalta said, adding that further investigations are underway.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 February 2024, 07:09 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduAccidentHimachal PradeshAccidental drowning

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT