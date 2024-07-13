No Independent MLA in assembly for first time in electoral history of Himachal Pradesh

During the election campaign, Chief Minister Sukhu had maintained that the Independent MLAs did not need to resign as "they can support or oppose any party" and questioned why they sought re-election after 15 months when they did not have to.

The Independent MLAs have played an important role in the state's electoral politics. Sixteen independents were elected in 1967 while 12 independents were elected in 1957, eight in 1952, seven each in 1972 and 1993, six each in 1977, 1982 and 2003, five in 2012, three each in 1962, 2007 and 2022, two each in 1985 and 2017 and one each in 1990 and 1998.

In 1998, Romesh Dhawala who was the lone Independent MLA, emerged king maker as the Congress with Dhawala's support and BJP-HVC (Himachal Vikas Congress) combine had 32 members each in the house which had an effective strength of 64. Elections in three snowbound tribal constituencies were slated for June while in another seat BJP MLA Varinder Kumar died before taking oath, necessitating a by-election.