PCI slams Himachal government for FIR against journalist

The PCI said the practice of silencing the media through FIRs has regrettably become commonplace in several states, irrespective of which party holds power.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 16:37 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 16:37 IST
