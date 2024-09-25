Street vendors must display ID cards, directs Himachal Pradesh govt following protests by Hindu groups

Shimla: Shopkeepers in Himachal Pradesh will have to display their identity cards at their shops, according to a government order announced on Wednesday.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh told reporters that the decision was taken considering "apprehensions" expressed by several locals about rising number of migrants in the state.

"We have decided to make it mandatory for the street vendors to display their ID cards given by the street vendor's committee," he said.

The ID cards would be given on the pattern adopted by the Uttar Pradesh government, which pioneered the idea, sparking a wide-ranging controversy.

Street vendors, especially those selling food items, will also be checked for hygiene and quality by the food supplies department, the minister said.

On Friday, in pursuance of a decision taken by the house on September 10, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania constituted a seven-member committee headed by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan for the framing of a policy for 'Street Vendors.'