Sukhu presents Rs 58,444 crore Himachal Budget; hikes MSP for milk; no fresh tax proposed

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday presented the annual state Budget of Rs 58,444 crore for 2024-25 with focus on the agriculture and rural sectors, and announced an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for milk.

The government did not propose any new tax for the next fiscal.

Presenting his second state Budget, Sukhu, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced a hike in MSP of cow milk from Rs 38 to Rs 45 per litre and buffalo milk from Rs 47 to Rs 55 per litre. Himachal is the first state to give MSP on milk, he said.

The rural-oriented Budget focused on strengthening farming and animal husbandry sectors, besides announcing steps to make the state self-reliant.

He said liabilities of all milk cooperative societies will be waived off and Rs 150 crore will be spent on strengthening infrastructure for milk procurement and its processing.

The revenue receipts and expenditure are estimated at Rs 42,153 crore and Rs 46,667 crore, respectively, implying that the estimated revenue loss will be Rs 4,514 crore.

The fiscal deficit was estimated at Rs 10,784 crore that was 4.75 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

Of every Rs 100 expenditure, Rs 25 would be spent on salaries, Rs 17 on pension, Rs 11 on interest, Rs 9 on loan repayment, and Rs 10 on grants to autonomous institutions and only Rs 28 would be spent on other activities an capital works.

Reiterating his resolve to make a green state by 2026, Sukhu announced Rajiv Gandhi Prakritik Kheti Yojana, under which 36,000 farmers -- 10 farmers from every panchayat -- will be trained in natural farming techniques.

Universal cartons will be introduced for apple packaging, and horticulture tourism will be encouraged, he added.