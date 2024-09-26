Under fire Congress raps party member Vikramaditya Singh over Himachal Pradesh eateries order: Report

Himachal Pradesh minister and Congress member Vikramaditya Singh was summoned to New Delhi on Thursday and reprimanded for his department's order which made it mandatory for food outlets to display the names and addresses of owners across the state.

This development came after the grand old party faced ire on social media as well as within its ranks, as it had criticised a similar move by the Uttar Pradesh government that was taken during the Kanwar Yatra.

Singh, who heads the PWD and Urban Development ministry in the state, has been asked not to make controversial remarks on the matter, India Today reported, citing sources. The publication also reported that party president Mallikarjun Kharge is upset with Singh over the matter.

Congress leader T S Singh Deo labelled the Himachal Urban Development Ministry's order as discriminatory and reprehensible.