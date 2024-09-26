Under fire Congress raps party member Vikramaditya Singh over Himachal Pradesh eateries order: Report

Himachal Pradesh minister and Congress member Vikramaditya Singh was summoned to New Delhi on Thursday and reprimanded for his department's order which made it mandatory for food outlets to display the names and addresses of owners across the state.
This development came after the grand old party faced ire on social media as well as within its ranks, as it had criticised a similar move by the Uttar Pradesh government that was taken during the Kanwar Yatra.
Singh, who heads the PWD and Urban Development ministry in the state, has been asked not to make controversial remarks on the matter, India Today reported, citing sources. The publication also reported that party president Mallikarjun Kharge is upset with Singh over the matter.
Congress leader T S Singh Deo labelled the Himachal Urban Development Ministry's order as discriminatory and reprehensible.
"Don't understand the logic behind it. You are not selling the individual, you are selling the brand. There is absolutely no necessity to name a person," the former Chhattisgarh deputy CM told the publication.
Singh, on Wednesday, had said the decision was made considering "apprehensions" expressed by several locals about rising number of migrants in the state.
He noted, "We have decided to make it mandatory for the street vendors to display their ID cards given by the street vendor's committee."
The decision to register outside workers with their real identity came following massive protests weeks ago for the demolition of alleged unauthorised portions of a mosque in Sanjauli.
The Himachal government's move comes right after the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday mandated eatery owner names be displayed after cases of 'spitting, urinating' on food, juices.
When the UP government had initially brought out the order, Congress had vehemently opposed it with spokesperson Pawan Khera even labelling it as 'state-sponsored bigotry'.
