Woman trekker from Maharashtra dies in Manali

Manali: A woman trekker from Maharashtra died on way to the Hamta Pass in Himachal Pradesh's Manali, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Shabnam Mohammad Aslam Ansari, a resident of Thane in Maharashtra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Manali, K D Singh said on Tuesday.

The woman along with 33 other trekkers, porters and instructors was on the way to the Hamta Pass on Monday when she faced some health issues, according to local mountaineering instructor Subhash.