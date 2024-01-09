Hindi poet Hariram Dwivedi dies at 87, PM expresses grief

Expressing grief over Dwivedi's passing, Modi said in a post on X, "I am saddened by the passing of Pandit Hariram Dwivedi, the great creator of Hindi literature and resident of Kashi. With poetry collections like Anganaiya and Jeevandayini Ganga and his various compositions, he will always be present in our lives. This is my prayer to God that he should find a place at His feet."