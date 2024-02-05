Hindu pontiffs pitch for 'ghar wapasi' while checking conversions

“Hindu Sanatana Dharma is the oldest religious faith in the world which guides the human to lead a righteous way of life and free himself from the cycle of birth and death (Vimukti). We welcome persons from other religious faiths who voluntarily come forward to practice the Hindu way of life. As part of our chief mission to protect and propagate Hindu Sanatana Dharma, TTD will establish a system for proper initiation into Hindu religion at Tirumala,” said TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy during his concluding remarks in the morning session of Dharmika Sadas on Sunday.