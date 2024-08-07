'Hindus in Bangladesh should be granted asylum under CAA,' says Hindu Janajagruti Samiti

In the wake of escalating violence in Bangladesh, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has outlined several urgent demands including that of immediate and strict instructions to be given to Bangladeshi Army to halt attacks on Hindus. They must also put a stop to looting of houses, assaults on temples, idol vandalism, and atrocities against women.

“Hindus in Bangladesh should be relocated to safe areas and provided with immediate security due to the rising attacks. The lives and properties lost by Hindus in the violence should be compensated immediately,” the HJS said.

They urged the Government of India should raise this issue at the United Nations and demand a visit from a UN delegation to Bangladesh.

“Hindus displaced by the violence who seek asylum in India should be granted asylum under CAA. Given the past infiltration of nearly 5 crore Bangladeshis into India and the possibility of increased infiltration following this incident, measures should be taken to prevent further illegal entry,” said Eknath Shinde.