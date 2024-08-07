'Hindus in Bangladesh should be granted asylum under CAA,' says Hindu Janajagruti Samiti

Mumbai: Amid the turmoil in Bangladesh, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to safeguard the Hindu community and their temples. They also requested that displaced Hindus be granted asylum under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
The HJS warned that if the Indian government does not intervene promptly, Bangladesh risks devolving into a situation of that akin to Pakistan, with a potential for a mass massacre of Hindus.
“The violence that started over the issue of reservation in Bangladesh has now reached a tipping point, which is slowly turning into anarchy.
"The anti-government movement has now started targeting Hindus, leading to deliberate killings, attacks on Hindu homes, looting of shops, vandalism and arson of temples, rapes, and displacement. This has created a climate of fear among the minority Hindus,” HJS national spokesperson Ramesh Shinde said on Wednesday.
In the wake of escalating violence in Bangladesh, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has outlined several urgent demands including that of immediate and strict instructions to be given to Bangladeshi Army to halt attacks on Hindus. They must also put a stop to looting of houses, assaults on temples, idol vandalism, and atrocities against women.
“Hindus in Bangladesh should be relocated to safe areas and provided with immediate security due to the rising attacks. The lives and properties lost by Hindus in the violence should be compensated immediately,” the HJS said.
They urged the Government of India should raise this issue at the United Nations and demand a visit from a UN delegation to Bangladesh.
“Hindus displaced by the violence who seek asylum in India should be granted asylum under CAA. Given the past infiltration of nearly 5 crore Bangladeshis into India and the possibility of increased infiltration following this incident, measures should be taken to prevent further illegal entry,” said Eknath Shinde.
The HJS has raised a critical alarm following the circulation of harrowing videos depicting atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh on social media.
“There is a severe risk of widespread violence and mass killings of Hindus in Bangladesh.
"The current violence could embolden fanatical Jihadi terrorists, who may subsequently escalate violence in India with support from hidden sympathizers. The Indian police system, administration, and all citizens must remain vigilant and prepared to counter potential threats. communities to be equipped and ready for self-defence,” it said.
Published 07 August 2024, 13:52 IST