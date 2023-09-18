Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Hopefully, PM Modi will sit more frequently in both Houses of Parliament: Congress

The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha will meet again on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building, with Speaker of the Lower House Om Birla urging the members to abstain from 'organised disruptions'.
Last Updated 18 September 2023, 17:07 IST

Follow Us

A day before Parliament convenes in a new building, the Congress said on Monday it hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now sit more frequently in both Houses while claiming that he has the 'worst attendance record of all prime ministers'.

The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha will meet again on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building, with Speaker of the Lower House Om Birla urging the members to abstain from 'organised disruptions' and 'carrying placards' in the new chamber.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "From tomorrow afternoon, Parliament will convene in the new building. Hopefully, now at least the Prime Minister will sit more frequently in both Houses."

"His tenure has been marked by minimum non-customary interventions in Parliament with the worst attendance record of all PMs," Ramesh said.

While the Rajya Sabha will meet at 2:15 pm in the Upper House chamber of the new Parliament building on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha will meet at 1:15 pm in the Lower House chamber of the newly-constructed complex.

On Monday, the members of both Houses held a discussion on 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings' in the old building.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 September 2023, 17:07 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiParliamentLok SabhaRajya SabhaJairam Ramesh

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT