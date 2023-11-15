With 2024 looming over the horizon, people around the world are changing their dating habits, shedding quests for perfection in favour of acceptance of themselves and their partners.

According to dating app Bumble's report on dating trends for 2024, the new year is slated to be "the year of 'self' in dating and relationships" as more and more people look inwards at their values, needs, and wants.

"This personal prioritisation sees singles rejecting the constant strive for perfection, discarding outdated timelines, challenging ‘jobification’, and placing more value on emotional vulnerability, self-acceptance, and shared priorities," Bumble noted in its report, which was based on a sample of 26,849 users around the world, including in India.

How Indians are dating, heading into 2024

Noting that there is an "air of optimism and clarity" about 2024, Bumble reported that nearly 60 per cent of Indian women surveyed are heading into the new year with a clear view of what they want in their romantic lives, while Indian men embrace more modern notions of "open-hearted masculinity".