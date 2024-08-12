‘How long will we keep losing sons’: Father of Bihar soldier killed in Jammu and Kashmir

The publication reported that he had last visited the village two months back.

"I have lost my son. I will be going to Patna on Monday with some members of the family to receive the mortal remains of my martyr son," the grieving father further told the publication.

He also added "Deepak hardly had any savings. He would send me money off and on as he had his family responsibilities as well. He wanted to build a good pucca house at the village, but he hardly had money for it," as per IE.

The father, who just has around two bighas of agricultural land, said that the Central government should have a long-term approach to deal with the militancy problems in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces on Sunday had intensified their operation to flush out terrorists from the forest area of Anantnag district.

Officials said additional personnel were rushed to the Ahlan Gagarmandu forest area to eliminate terrorists -- believed to be three to four in number.

"The operation is going in the upper reaches of Gagarmandu. An intensive search operation is going on... Further details will be shared after the operation is over," Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V K Birdi told reporters near the encounter site in Kokernag.



With PTI inputs