I-T dept searches 50 premises of Polycab India; unaccounted cash transactions suspected

Bengaluru: The Income Tax Department on Friday launched coordinated search operations at around 50 premises of leading electrical wires and cables maker Polycab India Ltd.

“The Department had gathered intelligence that the group was indulging in large scale unaccounted cash transactions,” a senior government official with knowledge of the matter said. The official did not wish to be named.

Search locations include offices, residential premises of promoters and top management officials, and select manufacturing facilities of the company, the source added.

Stocks of the company slipped nearly 3 per cent on Friday, hovering around Rs 5,461 apiece on the National Stock Exchange at 11.30 am.

The fast moving electrical goods player runs business operations across 25 manufacturing facilities, including 2 joint ventures, and over 50 warehouses pan India.

A response to DH's request for comment from the company is awaited.