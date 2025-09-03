Menu
I understand tariffs better than anyone in the world: Trump on how India was 'killing' US

“They have tariffs against us. China, which kills us with tariffs. India kills us with tariffs. Brazil kills us” with tariffs, Trump said in an interview with The Scott Jennings Radio Show on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 12:55 IST
Comments
Published 03 September 2025, 12:55 IST
