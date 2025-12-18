<p>Kochi: A court here on Thursday ordered the release of actor Dileep’s passport following his acquittal in the 2017 actress assault case.</p>.<p>Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court Judge Honey M Varghese passed the order on a petition filed by Dileep seeking the release of his passport after his acquittal.</p>.Kerala actor assault case: Court says Prosecution 'miserably' failed to prove conspiracy against Dileep.<p>When the petition was filed on December 13, the Special Public Prosecutor had objected to the plea, stating that the prosecution intended to file an appeal against the acquittal.</p>.<p>However, when the petition came up for consideration on Thursday, the prosecution raised no objection.</p>.<p>In view of this, the court ordered the release of the passport.</p>.<p>Dileep had surrendered his passport in 2017 following his arrest in the case, as a condition for bail. During the trial, the court had permitted him to travel abroad for business purposes and film promotions.</p>.<p>Earlier, the court had acquitted four accused, including Dileep, while sentencing six persons directly involved in the crime to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.</p>