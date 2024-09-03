'IC814: The Kandahar Hijack' row: 'Sanghis' fear youths will know Vajpayee govt freed terrorists, says Subhashini Ali

In a post on X in Hindi, CPI(M) Politburo member Ali, said, "For Sanghis, the problem with Anubhav Sinha's Kandahar series is not with the aliases of the hijackers, but with the fact that the new generation will know that during the 'Amrit Kaal' of Atal Bihari (Vajpayee), his foreign minister freed two bloodthirsty terrorists from jail and took them to Afghanistan, who gave birth to Jaish-e-Mohammed. Hijackers also got away".