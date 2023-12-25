If needed I will do it a thousand times: TMC's Kalyan Banerjee mocks Jagdeep Dhankhar again, this time in Bengal

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee doubled down on the jabs directed at Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chair Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying he would continue would the mimicry.

Speaking at an event in Srerampore, West Bengal, on Saturday, Banerjee said it was his 'fundamental right' to express his views and would 'do it a thousand times' if needed, India Today reported him say.

"I will keep doing the mimicry. It is an art form. If needed, I will do it a thousand times. I have all the fundamental rights to express my views. You can put me in jail. I will not step back," the publication quoted Banerjee saying.