IFFI screening avenues to be inclusive and accessible for all movie buffs: Thakur

NEW DELHI, DHNS: With an aim to ensure "sabka manoranjan" (entertainment for all), the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is turning friendly for the disabled with some films being screened with audio descriptions and sign language. Those who do not follow certain languages can enjoy Indian Panorama films with dubs available in multiple languages.

The 54th edition of the IFFI will start in Goa on November 20 and end on 28.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters that the Modi government is adding "sabka manoranjan" to its motto 'sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka prayas'. He said a number of initiatives have been taken to ensure that films reach maximum people under its 'Accessible India, Accessible Films' programme.

"We are making the IFFI an inclusive and accessible avenue for everyone," he said.

According to Festival Director Pradhul Kumar, two Indian films 'Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai' and 'Shershaah' will be screened with audio descriptions specifically designed for visually challenged people.

For those who have trouble hearing, films '83' and 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' will be screened with embedded sign language. "In the corner of the screen, you will have sign language interpretation," he said.

This time, he said, there will also be the option of multiple language dubs for some of the films in the Indian Panorama section. One could access the dialogues in their own languages by downloading an app cinedubs on their apps.

Of the films being screened at IFFI, 13 will have world premiers (the first screening ever) while 18 have international premiers (first screening outside the country of production), 62 Asia premieres and 89 India premieres. Seven films chosen in the festival are those of debut directors.

This edition of the IFFI will also see the introduction of Best Web Series (OTT) Award with an aim to acknowledge, encourage and honour the flourishing content and its creators on OTT platforms. Kumar said 32 entries have been received in 10 languages from 15 OTT platforms.