IFS was 'upper caste' service, becoming more democratic now: Mani Shankar Aiyar

New Delhi: Congress leader and former diplomat Mani Shankar Aiyar called the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) of yore an 'upper caste' service, which he claimed is becoming more democratic now with the flavour of the country getting into it.

Speaking at the launch of author Kallol Bhattacherjee's Nehru's First Recruit here on Tuesday, Aiyar, who literally describes himself as the 'last IFS recruit' of the first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, said the country has overcome the 'bad features' of its first generation recruits.

The book, through the stories and experiences of India's earliest diplomats, presents the foundational history of the country's diplomatic corps and indeed the beginning of India’s engagement in global affairs.

"The IFS up to my generation and even into the 21st century was an upper caste service. It was a service made up of ‘Macaulay ki aulad’ (children of Lord Macaulay). Now, it is becoming more democratic and it has a lot of Hindi speakers... We are getting the flavour of our country into the foreign service and that I think is a very good thing," said Aiyar to a packed audience at the Foreign Correspondents Club.

Lord Thomas Babington Macaulay is credited with playing a vital role in the introduction of English education in India.