IIT-Bombay slaps Rs 1.2 lakh fine on student involved in a Ramayana-based play for 'harming' Hindu sentiments

IIT-Bombay, one of the most renowned educational institutions in India has reportedly slapped a fine of Rs 1.2 lakh on a student who participated in a play called Raahovan, loosely based on the epic Ramayana. This production received flak from certain students who felt it was disrespectful towards Hinduism, as per a report by the Indian Express.

Performed during the college's Performing Arts Festival in March, some students protested against the play and stated it was derogatory towards Ram and Sita.

Seven other students who were involved in the play have also been punished. However, it hasn't been confirmed whether they too were slapped with a fine or what the nature of their punishment.