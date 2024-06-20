IIT-Bombay slaps Rs 1.2 lakh fine on student involved in a Ramayana-based play for 'harming' Hindu sentiments

IIT-Bombay, one of the most renowned educational institutions in India has reportedly slapped a fine of Rs 1.2 lakh on a student who participated in a play called Raahovan, loosely based on the epic Ramayana. This production received flak from certain students who felt it was disrespectful towards Hinduism, as per a report by the Indian Express.
Performed during the college's Performing Arts Festival in March, some students protested against the play and stated it was derogatory towards Ram and Sita.
Seven other students who were involved in the play have also been punished. However, it hasn't been confirmed whether they too were slapped with a fine or what the nature of their punishment.
On May 8, disciplinary committee meeting was held in order to address the complaints which has arisen after the play. The student who was 'accused' of hurting sentiments was present during the meeting and participated in the discussions. The committee came to a conclusion and recommended disciplinary action.
The student in question was issued the penalty notice on June 4.
The notice stated the Rs 1.2 lakh fine is due on July 30, 2024. It further said that the student is barred from recognition from any of the gymkhana awards.
'IIT B for Bharat’, a campus group, posted the notice on their social media handle and said that they welcomed the decision taken by the committee. The group had condemned the play and wrote, "These students abused their academic freedom to mock Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Lord Laxman."
Earlier the group had also posted that, "IIT Bombay's play 'Raahovan' mocks Lord Ram & portrays Ramayana in a vulgar & derogatory manner.
"The administration's lack of concern for Hindu gods and culture especially considering the past incidents of Hinduphobia that took place on campus is alarming and warrants urgent intervention by the @EduMinof India."
'Raahovan' was publicly played in the Open Air Theatre at @iitbombay on 31st March 2024.
The group had urged the institution to take 'strong action' against the students who were involved in the play. IIT B for Bharat claims to uphold, 'Indic civilizational values'.
IE also reported that students told them that action had been taken against eight students involved in the play, including those graduating in July. Graduating students faced heavier fines, while those continuing their studies faced lesser fines and hostel suspensions.