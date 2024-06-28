IIT-M launches MBA in digital maritime and supply chain

Chennai: Designed to cater to the needs of working professionals, the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Friday launched the world’s first MBA in digital maritime and supply chain, which will help enhance students’ ability to tackle modern maritime challenges and drive career advancement.
The pioneering two-year program, developed by IIT-M’s departments of Management Studies and Ocean Engineering along with industry partner i-maritime Consultancy, is aimed at equipping global professionals with the skills necessary to navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape of maritime trade and supply chain management.
Those with a Bachelor’s Degree having secured at least 60 per cent marks and a minimum of two years of full-time work experience are eligible to apply and applications are already open for this program with the first batch commencing in September 2024.
“Our goal is to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of how digital technologies can optimize operations and drive strategic growth,” IIT-M Director Prof V Kamakoti said.
The program offers a unique blend of online learning and on-campus immersion modules, providing flexibility while ensuring a comprehensive educational experience. Over two years, the participants will engage with cutting-edge digital technologies such as IoT, AI, ML, and Blockchain, enhancing their ability to tackle modern maritime challenges and drive career advancement.
Prof K Murali, Chairperson, MBA (Digital Maritime and Supply Chain) Program, IIT-M said this program is tailored for working professionals, seamlessly blending on-campus collaboration with the flexibility of live online classes.
The MBA program, extendable to four years, features 900 hours of classroom sessions and project work, totalling 192 credits. Participants benefit from a rigorous curriculum that includes six on-campus immersion modules and extensive access to IIT Madras’ learning resources, including the Digital Maritime Library, the institute said.
