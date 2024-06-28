IIT-M launches MBA in digital maritime and supply chain

Chennai: Designed to cater to the needs of working professionals, the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Friday launched the world’s first MBA in digital maritime and supply chain, which will help enhance students’ ability to tackle modern maritime challenges and drive career advancement.

The pioneering two-year program, developed by IIT-M’s departments of Management Studies and Ocean Engineering along with industry partner i-maritime Consultancy, is aimed at equipping global professionals with the skills necessary to navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape of maritime trade and supply chain management.

Those with a Bachelor’s Degree having secured at least 60 per cent marks and a minimum of two years of full-time work experience are eligible to apply and applications are already open for this program with the first batch commencing in September 2024.

“Our goal is to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of how digital technologies can optimize operations and drive strategic growth,” IIT-M Director Prof V Kamakoti said.