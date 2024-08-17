IMA nation-wide strike: What is open, what is closed as medics protest Kolkata doctor's rape-murder

The Indian Medical Association has called for a 24-hour-strike today wherein all non-emergency services have been closed from 6 am.

“The IMA declares nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine from 6 am on Saturday (Aug 17) to 6 am Sunday (Aug 18). All essential services will be maintained and casualties will be manned,” the medical association said.

This comes in response to the brutal rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital that has sent shockwaves throughout the country.

As the strike gets under way, here is a list of what’s open and what's closed