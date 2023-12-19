'Imagine what must be going through my heart': Dhankhar says pained at TMC MP's mimicry of him

While several opposition leaders laughed and cheered at Banerjee’s performance, Rahul Gandhi was seen among those who took videos of the act.

This angered Dhankar, who said he was hurt and felt insulted. He also referred to a social media post that the Congress party made on him. BJP also came down heavily on Banerjee as well as the Congress leader.

“Imagine what must be going through my heart when your senior leader videographs a Member of Parliament mocking the Institution of Chairman, as an individual takes on me,” Dhankhar said in the Upper House addressing senior Congress leader P Chidambaram who was present in the House.

“Don't take on my background as a farmer, don't take on my background as a community member. The institution of Chairman has been ravaged and that too by a political party that has gone far so long that a Member of Parliament, a senior one, videographs the other member. For what?” an angry Dhakhar said in the Rajya Sabha.

“On Instagram, Mr Chidambram, your party put a video which was withdrawn later. That was a shame to me. You used official twitter handle of the spokesperson to demean me, insult me, insult my background as a farmer, my position as a Jat, insult my position as a Chairman,” he said.